New Suit - Contract

Teva Pharmaceuticals sued Biogen International Gmbh for breach of contract on Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Shook, Hardy & Bacon, brings claims in connection with an agreement for the supply by Biogen and the distribution by Teva of an authorized generic version of Tecfidera, Biogen's branded treatment for multiple sclerosis. The suit, which is heavily redacted, claims that Biogen improperly terminated the agreement without compensating Teva. Counsel have not yet appeared for Biogen. The case is 2:23-cv-02491, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. v. Biogen International Gmbh.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 05, 2023, 6:44 PM

Plaintiffs

Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

Biogen International Gmbh

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract