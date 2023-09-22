Teva Faces New Class Action—But Could It Afford Another Se...

News From Law.com

Teva Pharmaceuticals and top executives were hit with a securities class action, claiming hardship was caused to mutual fund and pension operators due to misleading and false statements about opioids. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has agreed to multiple high-dollar settlements regarding the opioid crisis, including a $4.25 billion proposed nationwide settlement announced on July 26, 2022. The plaintiffs claimed that between Feb. 6, 2014, and May 30, 2019, Teva partook in illegal marketing and distribution of opioid narcotics, exposing the company to legal actions, and causing artificially inflated prices, the complaint said.

Connecticut

September 22, 2023, 5:21 PM

nature of claim: /