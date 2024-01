News From Law.com

A Camden, New Jersey. federal judge ruled that Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s application to make a generic version of a drug called Korlim did not infringe on patents on the drug that are held by Corcept Therapeutics. The ruling allows Teva, an Israeli company whose U.S. headquarters is in Parsippany, New Jersey, to proceed with plans to sell its own version of Korlym.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 03, 2024, 5:43 PM

nature of claim: /