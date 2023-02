Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDonald Toole Wiggins on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Black + Decker to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Newsome Melton on behalf of Frank Teti, alleges that a fan cover on a BV6600 leaf blower came loose, causing the plaintiff's hand to be sucked into the exposed blades. The case is 1:23-cv-00034, Teti v. Black & Decker (U.S.) Inc.