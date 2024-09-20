Who Got The Work

Timothy L. Warnock and Keane A. Barger of Loeb & Loeb have stepped in to defend Cruzr Saddles LLC in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The court action, filed Aug. 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings and Morris, Manning & Martin on behalf of Tethrd LLC, asserts a patent for a bridge rope assembly intended for use as a safety harness while hunting for sport. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 1:24-cv-00076, Tethrd, LLC v. Cruzr Saddles LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 20, 2024, 5:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Tethrd, LLC

Plaintiffs

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

Alston & Bird

Morris, Manning & Martin

Defendants

Cruzr Saddles LLC

defendant counsels

Loeb & Loeb

Rockridge B Corp Law

Nature of Claim: 830/over patent claims