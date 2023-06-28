Testing Novel Ground, Lawyers Gear for War Over Climate Chan...

News From Law.com

A legal team composed of law firms based in Texas, California and Oregon is representing Oregon's most populous county in a climate-change public-nuisance lawsuit against the globe's major private oil producers and related associations. Multnomah County, home to the city of Portland, seeks more than $51 billion damages against Exxon Mobil Corp., Chevron Corp. and many other producers. The lawsuit is the latest in a recent trend of municipalities and counties seeking to hold oil companies accountable to damages they allege are caused extreme climate change. At least 17 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico have filed lawsuits within the past five years.

June 28, 2023, 6:20 PM

