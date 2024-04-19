Test Case Against Motels Delayed Amid Human-Trafficking Pros...

News From Law.com

An effort to hold New Jersey motel owners liable for human trafficking on their premises has been put on hold pending the resolution of a related criminal case. The civil suit, E.B. v. Howard Johnson Wyndham Newark Airport, filed in 2021, is believed to be the first in New Jersey to bring claims against motels on behalf of a minor victim of sex trafficking. But U.S. District Judge Julien Neals stayed the case on April 15 in light of the indictment of accused trafficker Soauib Butcher.

