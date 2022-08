New Suit

Abrams Fensterman filed a disability-based housing discrimination lawsuit against Harway Terrace, a Brooklyn-based housing co-op, on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Anthony Tesoriere and Nancy Tesoriere. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-04808, Tesoriere et al. v. Harway Terrace Inc. et al.

Real Estate

August 16, 2022, 1:04 PM