A former Tesla Inc. employee claims the automaker failed to maintain "proper industry-standard security measures" following a data breach resulting from insider wrongdoing, according to a proposed class action filed Friday. Attorneys from Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos are representing a proposed class of more than one million former and current Tesla employees, according to the lawsuit, claiming the company negligently handled their personal data.

Automotive

September 11, 2023, 2:44 PM

