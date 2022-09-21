Teslas New Legal Chief Revealed in Twitter Suit Against Musk...

News From Law.com

Tesla Inc. senior director of legal Dinna Eskin is acting as the electric vehicle maker's general counsel, according to an affidavit she filed in connection with Twitter's lawsuit to prevent Elon Musk from backing out of a deal to buy the social media company. Eskin revealed in the filing earlier this month in the Delaware Court of Chancery that Tesla has no "employee with the formal title of 'General Counsel,' and my role as Senior Director of Legal is functionally equivalent to the role commonly known as 'General Counsel.'

September 21, 2022, 10:02 AM