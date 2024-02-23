Tesla Tries to Halt EEOC Suit, Citing Unseemly, Toxic Intera...

News From Law.com

Tesla is seeking dismissal of an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission racial discrimination lawsuit, arguing it strings together vague anecdotes that amount to "factual vacuity." The filing in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California is in addition to Tesla's request in December to stay the case on grounds the EEOC raced to court and skipped over the mandatory conciliation process because of an "unseemly, toxic interagency competition" with the California Civil Rights Department.

February 23, 2024, 1:04 PM

