Tesla Shareholders: San Francisco Jurors Will Give Elon Musk...

Tesla shareholders said San Francisco jurors in a high-profile class trial set to begin Tuesday would not be biased against its chief executive, Elon Musk. On Wednesday, plaintiffs attorney Adam Apton opposed a Jan. 6 request from Musk, Tesla and its board of directors to transfer next week's trial to Texas on grounds that negative press coverage about Twitter in San Francisco could sway potential jurors. In particular, Apton cited local coverage surrounding Musk's "purported spread of misinformation" on Twitter.

January 11, 2023, 6:02 PM