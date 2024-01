News From Law.com

Tesla must rescind its record-breaking plan for compensating Elon Musk, Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick decided Tuesday afternoon in a first of its kind opinion. In the 200-page opinion, McCormick determined that Musk was considered a controller of Tesla under Delaware law, putting the burden of entire fairness on Musk's defense team.

Automotive

January 30, 2024, 4:36 PM

nature of claim: /