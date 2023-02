News From Law.com

Tesla and its directors didn't give shareholders the full picture of the $56 billion compensation plan they approved for Elon Musk, counsel for an investor said during post-trial argument. Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossman partner Gregory Varallo told Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick the plan should be invalidated entirely, at a minimum taking back three tranches of the plan awarded based on Tesla's performance under Musk's leadership.

February 21, 2023, 5:56 PM