Electric auto company Lucid Motors, maker of luxury sedans and sportscars designed to compete with Tesla and Porsche, has found a new general counsel in Matt Everitt. He spent the last ten years at the helm of Mercedes-Benz's legal department, most recently as chief legal officer for its North America region where he led a team of more than 50 lawyers.

January 30, 2024, 1:31 PM

