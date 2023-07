New Suit - Patent

Tesla sued Cap-XX Ltd. Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over patent infringement claims. The court case, which asserts two patents related to an energy storage device, was brought by Fish & Richardson and Gillam & Smith. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00334, Tesla, Inc. v. Cap-XX, Ltd.

July 15, 2023, 9:20 AM

Tesla, Inc.

Fish & Richardson

Cap-XX, Ltd.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims