Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Musick Peeler & Garrett on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkley Assurance to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Tesla, arises from an arbitration award in favor of a homeowner against Tesla and Acme Roofing Services for property damages. Tesla seeks indemnification under Acme's insurance contract with Berkley as an 'additional insured.' The suit was brought by the Sidran Law Group and Morales Fierro & Reeves. The case is 3:23-cv-00069, Tesla Inc. v. Berkley Assurance Co.