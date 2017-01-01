New Suit - Antitrust

Tesla filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against the Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association, members of the Louisiana Motor Vehicle Commission and several private dealerships on Friday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, backed by Adams and Reese and Lehotsky Heller, seeks to overturn a 2017 state law that bars Tesla from selling cars directly to consumers in Louisiana without using a local, in-state dealer. The suit further alleges that efforts to block Tesla from leasing or servicing vehicles in Louisiana are being driven by the luxury car company's competitors in violation state and federal law. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02982, Tesla Inc. et al v. Louisiana Automobile Dealers Association et al.