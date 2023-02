News From Law.com

Brandon Ehrhart has joined Tesla as general counsel and corporate secretary, becoming the electric car maker's sixth legal chief since late 2019. Ehrhart announced the new position on LinkedIn, saying he started in the role last month. He joined Tesla from the TV provider Dish Network, where he'd worked 20 years and had been general counsel since 2020.

February 10, 2023, 1:24 PM