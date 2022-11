News From Law.com

Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick is once again set to consider a dispute centered around Elon Musk, this time to determine whether Tesla's board was wrong to offer him a compensation package valued at $55 billion. The lawsuit is scheduled for a five-day trial in Wilmington beginning Monday and asks the court to invalidate Musk's grant from Tesla, with specific relief to be determined by McCormick.

Automotive

November 11, 2022, 1:07 PM