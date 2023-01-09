Tesla and Shareholder Debate Final Discovery Disputes in Dir...

News From Law.com

Counsel for a shareholder argued Monday afternoon that Tesla should be required to hand over certain board members' email threads in their entirety, rather than selectively redacting portions that aren't obviously more privileged. A shareholder's lawyer said Tesla is cherry picking what to redact without proving why it should be redacted, while Cravath, Swaine & Moore's Vanessa Lavely said the fact the redactions are so granular indicates Tesla has only refused to disclose what's absolutely necessary.

Automotive

January 09, 2023, 3:07 PM