Cybersecurity company Fortra LLC and revenue cycle management company Intellihartx LLC were hit with a data breach class action on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The court action accuses the defendants of failing to safeguard the personal health information of patients following a Jan. 2023 data breach. The complaint was filed by Taylor & Knight; the McKellar Law Group; and Federman & Sherwood. Intellihartx LLC is represented by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani. The case is 3:23-cv-01509, Terwilliger et al v. Intellihartx, LLC et al.
Health Care
August 03, 2023, 12:24 PM