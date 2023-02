New Suit - Patent

Magnesium Machine LLC was hit by a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Oklahoma Western District Court. The court action, filed by McAfee & Taft on behalf of Terves LLC, asserts three patents for dissolvable magnesium components. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00133, Terves LLC v. Magnesium Machine LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 10, 2023, 4:27 PM