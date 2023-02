Who Got The Work

Elizabeth A. Erickson of Jackson Lewis has entered an appearance for Racine Unified School District in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Dec. 22 in Wisconsin Eastern District Court by a teacher who alleges claims for race discrimination and retaliation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stephen C. Dries, is 2:22-cv-01539, Terry v. Racine Unified School District.

Education

February 06, 2023, 4:17 AM