New Suit - Class Action

Kohl's was hit with a data privacy class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, was brought by Scott + Scott and Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman on behalf of customers whose biometric information was allegedly collected and stored by Kohl's . Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04625, Terry v. Kohl's, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 6:56 PM