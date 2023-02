New Suit - Product Liability

Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, C.R. Bard Inc. and Bard Access Systems Inc. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Friday in Missouri Western District Court. The court case, filed by Dickerson Oxton LLC on behalf of Patrice Terry, arises from an allegedly faulty PowerPort, an implantable medication delivery system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00100, Terry v. Becton Dickinson & Company et al.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 8:17 PM