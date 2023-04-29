Who Got The Work

Kevin W. Alexander, Renata Ortiz Bloom and Thomas R. Watson of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani has entered an appearance for drugmaker Seagen in a pending product liability class action. The suit, filed March 14 in California Central District Court by McCathern LLP, pertains to side effects of Seagen's bladder cancer drug, Padcev. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha, is 2:23-cv-01898, Terry Staten v. Astellas Pharma US Inc et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 29, 2023, 12:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Terry Staten

Plaintiffs

McCathern

defendants

Seagen, Inc.

Agensys, Inc.

Astellas Pharma US Inc

Does

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 367/over product liability claims