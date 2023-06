Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Federal Insurance, a Chubb company, to South Carolina District Court. The suit, seeking coverage for claims of employee fraud and theft, was filed by Rosen Hagood LLC on behalf of Crescent Homes and Edward M. Terry. The case is 2:23-cv-02744, Terry et al v. Federal Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 16, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

Crescent Homes SC LLC

Edward M Terry

Plaintiffs

Rosen Hagood LLC

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute