New Suit

T-Mobile, Sprint and other defendants were hit with a civil rights lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Rand Law on behalf of a customer who claims the defendants refused to sell to her due to racial discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01033, Terris v. Sprint Corporation et al.

Telecommunications

May 10, 2023, 3:12 PM

nature of claim: 443/over alleged violations of the Fair Housing Act