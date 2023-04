Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Schroeder Schaff & Low on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against BNSF Railway to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Carpenter & Zuckerman and Swanson O'Dell on behalf of the estate of a minor who was struck and killed by a train. The case is 1:23-cv-00611, Terrill et al. v. BNSF Railway Co. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 20, 2023, 2:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Anthony Johnson

Estate of A.T. Jr.

Melissa Terrill

Plaintiffs

Swanson Odell

Carpenter, Zuckerman & Rowley

defendants

BNSF Railway Company

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway

defendant counsels

Flesher Schaff & Schroeder, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims