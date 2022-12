News From Law.com

So far, few law firms have matched the Big Law end-year bonus scale for associates, even after Cravath Swaine & Moore gave its approval. According to law firm leaders and industry observers, few want to get out ahead in proclaiming they are matching an expensive bonus scale, since demand and profitability are sharply down, associate layoff news is circulating, and 2023 is full of uncertainty.

Legal Services - Large Law

December 01, 2022, 3:09 PM