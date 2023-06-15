Southwest Airlines and its top executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Federman & Sherwood, Longman Law and Slyne Law, accuses the defendants of ignoring repeated warnings that Southwest's crew scheduling infrastructure was inadequate for the company's size and complexity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01339, Terri E. Newkirk IRA v. Kelly et al.
Transportation & Logistics
June 15, 2023, 6:23 PM