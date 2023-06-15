New Suit - Securities

Southwest Airlines and its top executives were hit with a shareholder derivative lawsuit Thursday in Texas Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Federman & Sherwood, Longman Law and Slyne Law, accuses the defendants of ignoring repeated warnings that Southwest's crew scheduling infrastructure was inadequate for the company's size and complexity. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01339, Terri E. Newkirk IRA v. Kelly et al.

Transportation & Logistics

June 15, 2023, 6:23 PM

Terri E. Newkirk IRA

Federman Sherwood

Southwest Airlines Co.

Andrew Watterson

Chris P. Reynolds

David P. Hess

David W Biegler

Douglas H Brooks

Gary C Kelly

J. Veronica Biggins

John G Dennison

John T. Montford

Linda Rutherford

Mark R. Shaw

Nancy B. Loeffler

Robert E. Jordan

Ron Ricks

Ryan Green

Tammy Romo

Thomas W. Gilligan

William H Cunningham

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims