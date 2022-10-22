New Suit - Product Liability

Revlon, L'Oreal and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court over hair straightening products marketed to African American customers. The court case was filed on behalf of an individual plaintiff who alleges that she developed uterine cancer as a result of exposure to endocrine disrupting chemicals in the defendants' products. The suit is backed by DiCello Levitt and Bullock Ward Mason LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-09008, Terrell v. Revlon Consumer Products Corp. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 22, 2022, 11:13 AM