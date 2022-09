New Suit - Contract

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of TerraCycle US LLC. The suit, for alleged unpaid invoices, takes aim at Package Free Inc. and its parent company Naadam Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05602, Terracycle US, LLC v. Naadam, Inc. et al.

Business Services

September 16, 2022, 4:32 PM