Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris LLP and Eisner LLP on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against American Tower International to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Carey Rodriguez Milian on behalf of Terra Towers Corp., TBS Management and DT Holdings, accuses the defendant of wrongfully backing out of a deal to purchase Continental Towers LATAM Holdings for $466 million and an agreement to develop nearly a thousand cell phone towers in Latin America for $328 million. The case is 1:23-cv-20009, Terra Towers Corp. et al. v. American Tower International Inc.

Telecommunications

January 03, 2023, 1:54 PM