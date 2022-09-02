Who Got The Work

David A. Landman and Katherine M. Poldneff of Ulmer & Berne have stepped in to represent Latam Towers LLC and Telecom Business Solution LLC in a pending lawsuit. The complaint, over the rescission of a contract based on a mutual mistake of fact, was filed July 19 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of John F. Baughman; and Carey Rodriguez Milian on behalf of TBS Management SA and Terra Towers Corp. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, is 1:22-cv-06150, Terra Towers Corp. et al v. Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, P.A. et al.

Telecommunications

September 02, 2022, 8:13 AM