Who Got The Work

Williams & Connolly partner David S. Kurtzer-Ellenbogen has entered an appearance for Alchemee LLC and Taro Pharmaceuticals in a pending consumer class action. The suit, filed March 28 in California Northern District Court by Bradley Grombacher, alleges that certain acne treatment products of the defendants contain harmful levels of benzoyl peroxide or 'BPO,' which degrades over time into the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:24-cv-01918, Teron v. Alchemee, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 13, 2024, 11:09 PM

Plaintiffs

George Teron

Plaintiffs

Bradley Grombacher, LLP

defendants

Alchemee, LLC

Taro Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Williams & Connolly

Wfbm, LLP

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct