New Suit - Securities Class Action

Southwest Airlines and its top officers were hit with a securities class action Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit accuses the defendants of continuously downplaying serious issues with its technology used to schedule flights and crews and how its technology would be affect more Southwest flights than other airlines in the event of inclement weather. The class is represented by Cochran Law and the Rosen Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00115, Teroganesian v. Southwest Airlines Co. et al.