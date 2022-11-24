Who Got The Work

Michael J. Crocenzi of Barley Snyder has entered an appearance for Dynamic Growth Dental Support and Wyomissing Dental Associates PC d/b/a Grove Dental Group and Orthodontics in a pending lawsuit over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 10 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of Kelly A Termini. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John M. Gallagher, is 5:22-cv-04029, Termini v. Wyomissing Dental Associates, P.C. dba Grove Dental Group and Orthodontics et al.

Health Care

November 24, 2022, 10:30 AM