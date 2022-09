News From Law.com

One digital asset company is suing another for at least $100 million, which could be the largest termination fee ever brought to the Court of Chancery by a cryptocurrency company. In a complaint BitGo Inc., represented by Abrams & Bayliss and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, claimed Galaxy Digital Inc. blamed Bitgo's accounting practices for breaking a $1.2 billion deal when Galaxy was no longer able to afford to close.

Cryptocurrency

September 16, 2022, 5:09 PM