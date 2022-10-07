Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit which alleges elder abuse against Nationwide to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Viciti Law on behalf of Frank Terkelsen and Michelle Terkelsen, who allege that Nationwide refuses to reimburse them for repairs and losses stemming from property damage caused by an accidental pipe burst. The case is 2:22-cv-07335, Terkelsen et al v. Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

October 07, 2022, 7:36 PM