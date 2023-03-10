Who Got The Work

Eric J. Gribbin and Eamon O'Kelly of Akerman have stepped in to represent Urban Audio Books in a pending breach-of-contract and copyright infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Jan. 24 in New York Eastern District Court by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of Teri Woods Publishing, accuses Urban Audio of violating its license agreement with the plaintiff by failing to pay royalties and giving away works owned by the plaintiff for free to premium subscribers of the defendants' audiobook streaming and digital download services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dora Lizette Irizarry, is 1:23-cv-00507, Teri Woods Publishing, LLC v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 10, 2023, 6:19 AM