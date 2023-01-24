New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com, Audible.com, Blackstone Audio and Urban Audio Books were slapped with a breach-of-contract and copyright infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The court case, brought by Dorsey & Whitney on behalf of Teri Woods Publishing, accuses Urban Audio of violating its license agreement with the plaintiff by failing to pay royalties and giving away works owned by the plaintiff for free to premium subscribers of the defendants' audiobook streaming and digital download services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00507, Teri Woods Publishing, LLC v. Amazon.Com, Inc. et al.

January 24, 2023, 5:11 PM