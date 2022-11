New Suit - Product Liability

Johnson & Johnson and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, pertaining to a knee replacement system, was filed by Napoli Shkolnik LLC on behalf of Teri Arcoren. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06603, Teri Arcoren v. Depuy Synthes Sales, Inc. et al.