New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nogin Inc., an e-commerce platform, was hit with a consumer class action on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lynch Carpenter, accuses the defendant of displaying false 'regular' prices in order to suggest that products are on sale at a substantial discount. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00281, Teperson v. Nogin Inc.

Technology

February 16, 2023, 1:59 PM