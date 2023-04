Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz removed a data breach lawsuit on Wednesday against Truist Financial to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by Mawule Tepe, who alleges that his personal information was accessed by a third-party entity due to the defendant’s failure to provide efficient online security measures. The case is 1:23-cv-00093, Tepe v. Truist Financial Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

April 19, 2023, 3:27 PM

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract