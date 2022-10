Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Bank of America to Tennessee Eastern District Court. The complaint, which relates to repayment of a $9,833 judgment, was filed by pro se plaintiff Mawule Tepe. The case is 1:22-cv-00261, Tepe v. Bank of America, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

October 15, 2022, 11:39 AM