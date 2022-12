Who Got The Work

Kathryn Montgomery Moran and Sarah J. Gasperini of Jackson Lewis have stepped in as defense counsel to IBM in a pending petition to vacate an arbitration award. The complaint, over alleged age-based employment discrimination, was filed Nov. 3 in Illinois Northern District Court by Siegel & Dolan and Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of Bruce Tenuta. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso, is 1:22-cv-06087, Tenuta v. International Business Machines Corp.