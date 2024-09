News From Law.com

Partnership tensions are erupting, as law firms increasingly move to treat partners less like "family" and more as co-workers, industry sources say. The tensions come amid firm moves to de-equitize partners, adjust compensation systems, add and expand non-equity tiers, and require partners to formulate business plans, as firms focus more on profit and attorney performance. Some partners even leave firms when they feel that the culture has shifted.

September 03, 2024, 5:00 AM