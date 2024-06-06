Who Got The Work

William L. Penny of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for the Town of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, in a pending environmental lawsuit for claims under the Clean Water Act. The complaint, filed May 12 in Tennessee Middle District Court by attorney Mark E. Martin on behalf of Tennessee Riverkeeper Inc., seeks to enjoin the town from discharging pollutants into the Duck River. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr., is 1:24-cv-00050, Tennessee Riverkeeper, Inc. v. Town of Chapel Hill, Tennessee.

Government

June 06, 2024, 10:58 AM

